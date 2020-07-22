Obituary

Denise D. Brynes

FREDERICKTOWN — Denise D. Brynes, 69, of Fredericktown passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Denise D. Brynes.

 

