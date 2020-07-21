Mosquito spraying schedule

HOWARD — Knox Public Health will provide spraying for mosquitos this week on the following date(s) and locations:

• Wednesday, Apple Valley, Howard, Millwood and Pleasant View Acres;

• Thursday, Danville and Brinkhaven;

• Friday, Bladensburg, Gambier and Martinsburg.

If the spraying is canceled due to inclement weather, this will be rescheduled.

Spraying will take place after 8:30 p.m. Spraying may be delayed or canceled due to bad weather conditions including rain, wind or low temperature.

Residents can request to not have their property sprayed if their area is scheduled for an upcoming date by calling Nate Overholt at 740-392-2200 Ext. 2228 or submit your request by e-mail to eh@knoxhealth.com.

For updates or schedule changes, please visit www.knoxhealth.com, facebook.com/knoxhealth or contact the health department at 740-392-2200, ext. 2222.

