Mary Wiens

MOUNT VERNON — Saturday, July 25, there will be a Celebration of Life for Mary Wiens at First Church of the Nazarene, Coshocton Road, Mount Vernon. Friends may come between 10 and 11 a.m. to greet the family, with the service to begin at 11 a.m. Masks preferred and will be provided upon request.

 

