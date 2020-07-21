Larry Dalton

DANVILLE — Larry A. Dalton, or “Larry D” to most, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

Larry was born in Mount Vernon, June 20, 1961. He married Brenda Shrimplin on Sept. 1, 1984.

He loved playing cards, and enjoyed fishing and shooting guns, but his real hobby was work. He said, “I didn’t work to live, I lived to work.” He recently received his 25-year award from the Ariel Corporation.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his daughter, Natalie; his father-in-law, Larry Shrimplin; his sister-in-law, Rhonda Crow; his nephew, Devon Crow; and several close friends that were like family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Okey; brother-in-law, Brian Shrimplin; and his mother-in-law, Marlene Shrimplin.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Fischer Funeral Home in Danville. Rev. Homer Blubaugh will officiate. COVID-19 guidelines and precautions will be observed, which includes a limited seating capacity. The service will be livestreamed on the Fischer Funeral Home-Danville Facebook page, and there will be space to listen to the service outside the funeral home. There will be no visitation, and a private interment will take place at Workman Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District, PO Box 526 Danville, 43014. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com.