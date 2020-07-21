Interchurch Social Services getting a new store

FREDERICKTOWN — Interchurch Social Services is planning to build a new office in Fredericktown and the village may receive a little extra from the project.

It was announced at Monday’s village council meeting that two buildings on the northwest corner of Main and Second streets will be demolished for the purpose of building a new store for ISS. A store will be built on the southern lot at the corner and the northern lot, next to the public parking lot, will be developed with a splash pad and restrooms. Once the splash pad and restrooms are completed, the village is looking into acquiring that portion of the property.

Knox Community Foundation is assisting Interchurch in the demolition and new projects. The demolition is expected to begin within 30 days. Interchurch’s offices are currently located in the Fredericktown Presbyterian Church. In other news: • Council passed an ordinance amending the budget to record payments made by OPWC on behalf of the village for phases 7 and 8 of the combined sewer separation project. The grant and loan amounted to $125,532.21. • Council passed an emergency resolution declaring the village expects to receive reimbursement for the street improvement project from the state of Ohio. The maximum amount will be $55,193 for paving in the village. The project will likely take place in the second week of August. • Councilman Ryan Shoemaker asked if the village may be interested in testing the wastewater in the village for COVID-19. He said Gambier and Mount Vernon are doing it as an early detection method for possible COVID-19 information about village residents. The cost would be $250 per week and no decision was made. • Council agreed to pay Wayne Township $1,278 for the village’s portion of chip and seal on Village Parkway. Portions of the road are in both the village and the township and Wayne Township officials chip and sealed the whole road. • The village will be replacing two fire hydrants in the next couple of weeks — one on Arrowhead Drive and the other on Summit Drive. • Village Administrator Bruce Snell reported the wastewater treatment plant was struck by lightning in June and received approximately $10,000 in damages. The next council meeting will be Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

