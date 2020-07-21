Coronavirus

Howard man second COVID-19 fatality

6:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Ohio National Guard PFC Kamaria Johnson, left, waits on a specimen from PFC Victor Litteral during the Monday drive-thru testing at East Knox High School. The testing was scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m., but the guard and Knox Public Health used up its supply of approximately 300 testing kits in an hour and 15 minutes.

Ohio National Guard PFC Kamaria Johnson, left, waits on a specimen from PFC Victor Litteral during the Monday drive-thru testing at East Knox High School. The testing was scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m., but the guard and Knox Public Health used up its supply of approximately 300 testing kits in an hour and 15 minutes. Request this photo

 

HOWARD — A 74-year-old Knox County man who is the county’s second coronavirus fatality died from pneumonia-related to COVID-19.

Knox Public Health Spokesperson Pam Palm confirmed Monday that Edward Filipowicz, Howard, died Saturday at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville. He was first admitted to Knox Community Hospital.

Filipowicz is the county’s second coronavirus fatality. The county’s first virus fatality was a 90-year-old Mount Vernon man who passed away in April in Florida.

According to Palm, Filipowicz was tested at the KCH emergency room on July 1, with the test results confirmed on July 4. He was later transferred to St. Ann’s.

Palm also reported this morning that the county has had an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility. Palm declined to name the facility as of press time, due to family notification.

Palm said the outbreak involves both staff and residents, and that the facility was tested by the National Guard last week.

 

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews

 

 

