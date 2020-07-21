MOUNT VERNON — Anita A. Flowers, 92, of Dublin, Ohio, and formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away July 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter after a long illness. She was born Oct. 28, 1927, in Monchengladbach, Germany, the daughter of Josef and Margaret (Geilen) Bergener.

Anita was a survivor of WWII and moved to the US upon meeting and marrying her late husband Frank (originally from Warren, Ohio). Anita and Frank Flowers previously owned and operated the Flowers Funeral Home in Mount Vernon from 1959 to 1981. Anita was well known for her community service, her volunteer work with the American Red Cross, membership to many local organizations, and most of all for her gift of kindness to others, friendship, integrity, hard work, and a positive personality and laughter to make any situation brighter.

Anita had spent the last several years in Dublin living at the Dublin Retirement Village near her daughter, grandson and son-in-law, and more recently the Forum at Knightsbridge in Columbus. She will sadly be missed by many.

Anita is survived by her children, Brigitte (Kevin) Mills of Dublin and James (Cindy) Flowers of Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Kyle (Rhayssa) Mills, (Columbus), Rebecca (Patrick) Broady, Robert (Angela) Flowers and Steven Flowers (Seattle); two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Haley (Seattle); three brothers, Rolf Bergener, Horst Bergener and Dieter Bergener; two sisters, Inge Neuenhofer and Elke Kehrbaum.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Flowers; and two brothers, Reiner Bergener and Klaus Bergener.

In following with Anita’s wishes there will be no services. She will be buried next to her father, Joseph Bergener in Siegburg, Germany, with a family ceremony of life. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Anita A. Flowers.

