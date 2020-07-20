FREDERICKTOWN — Mary Shannon Tracy Webber, 71, of Fredericktown, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 10, 1949, in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Michael Loray and Eva (Barnett) Tracy. Mary graduated in 1967 from Lodi High School in California before earning her bachelor’s degree (1998) and master’s degree (2008) in theology from Ohio Dominican University.

Mary was a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. She also was a vowed member of Our Lady, Mother of Divine Grace, Secular Order of Discalced Carmelite Community of Columbus. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Alfred Webber, whom she married Nov. 18, 1967; her children, Michael Tracy (Lisa) Webber, William Damian (Natalie) Webber; Sister Gianna Marie “Eve” Webber OSF, Aaron Barnett Webber, Jean Helen (Brent) Day and John Paul (Lee) Webber; 12 grandchildren; her mother, Eva Louise Tracy; four sisters, Erin Tracy (Richard) Mardian, Patricia Anne (Michael) Barber, Kelly Tracy (Michael) Pincus and Kerry Tracy Myers.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Louise Tracy; and a grandson, John Paul Webber Jr.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon, where a Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will begin at 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 307 N. Market Street, Danville. Rev. Father Dan Olvera will be celebrant. A private burial will follow in St. Luke Cemetery in Danville.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Mary Shannon Tracy Webber.