MOUNT VERNON — Mary E. Hall, 99, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her farm. She was born April 3, 1921, in Marion, the daughter of Earl and Iva (Herman) Thomas.

Mary was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Gambier, Pleasant Grange and Pythian Sisters. She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Mary Jane) Hall of Fredericktown, Sharon (James) Lang of Mount Vernon and June (David) Peters of Gambier; eight grandchildren and eight-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Hall; five brothers, Tubby Thomas, Robert Thomas, Cliff Thomas, Howard Thomas and Carl Thomas; and a sister, Gaenelle Stringfellow.

The family will observe a private viewing. A public graveside service will be held Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery in Gambier.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Mary E. Hall.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Kindred Hospice.

