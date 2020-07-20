James C. ‘JB’ Banbury

MOUNT VERNON — James Clifford “J B” Banbury, 77, of Brookdale Mount Vernon, and formerly of Danville, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Brookdale.

He was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Mount Vernon to the late Charles Clifford “Bam” and Mary Edith (Fesler) Banbury.

He resided most of his life in Danville where he was a lifelong member of the St. Luke’s Catholic Church. He was well known for helping with activities at the church as well as the community center.

JB worked many years with his father at Banbury Wool Company of Danville. He also dedicated many years as a volunteer for the Danville Fire Department.

He is survived by first cousins, James C. (Holly) Fesler Jr. of Earlysville, VA; Mary (Ray) Bowman of Roanoke, VA; and John W. (Dawn) Fesler of Lynchburg, VA; as well as several other cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several uncles and aunts, James Clifford (Pauline) Fesler Sr., D. Gertrude Fesler, Frances Lucille (Darwin E.) Young, Clyde (Annabelle) Banbury, Howard (Helen) Banbury, Ada Banbury and Albert (Doris) Banbury.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Cemetery in Danville with Father Homer Blubaugh officiating.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church, PO Box P, Danville, OH 43014; or the Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District, PO Box 526, Danville, OH 43014.