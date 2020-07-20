Howard man second Knox County COVID-19 fatality

HOWARD — Knox Public Health Monday confirmed the county’s second coronavirus death, that of a 74-year-old man.

KPH spokesperson Pam Palm confirmed the man, who was from Howard, as the county’s second COVID-19 fatality. The man died Saturday at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

The death was reported on the Ohio Department of Health website for Knox County statistics Monday.

The county’s first virus fatality was a 90-year-old Mount Vernon man who passed away in April in Florida.

