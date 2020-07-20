MOUNT VERNON — Christina Marie Murphy, 79, of Mount Vernon passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Ohio Health Mansfield with her loving family by her side.

She was born June 25, 1941, in Mount Vernon to the late Harry “Tex” and Betty (Posey) Albert. Christina was a life member of the Amvets Post #95 and was also a member of the Pine Street Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of over 22 years, Glenn Murphy; her sons, Edward (Cindy) Oakes, Thomas (Tammy) Oakes and Daniel Oakes; her daughter, Patricia Oakes; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Charlotte Cline, Diane Scoles and Janis Wright.

In addition to her parents, Christina was preceded in death by her daughter Katherine Delong; her grandson Jeffrey Zedacker; and her sister, Janet Mickley.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Christina Marie Murphy.