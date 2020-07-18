Woman charged with stabbing mother-in-law

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon woman is hospitalized and her daughter-in-law is in jail following a stabbing incident Friday.

Miranda Woods, 29, is charged with two counts of felonious assault after allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law with a kitchen knife. Woods was arrested after the mother-in-law drove herself to a friend’s house at 2:17 a.m. after being stabbed multiple times.

At the time, Woods was out on bond for domestic violence and assault charges filed in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. The victim in those charges is also her mother-in-law.

The domestic violence case involving Woods and the mother-in-law dates from March 21. According to court records, Woods was arrested on the charges. She was released March 23 on bond. The bond did not contain a provision that she have no contact with her mother-in-law, according to court staff.

At the time of the stabbing Friday, both women were living at the same 500 block North Sandusky Street residence.

According to court records and Mount Vernon Police reports, the Friday incident occurred when Woods and the victim were involved in an argument sometime before 2 a.m. Woods shattered a glass table, and the mother-in-law left the residence in an attempt to defuse the situation, according to reports.

When she returned, Woods took a knife from a kitchen block and stabbed her. According to Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville, the mother-in-law drove herself to a friend’s house in Mount Vernon. Police reports state she was found there lying in the yard, “bleeding from multiple wounds.”

The mother-in-law was taken to Knox Community Hospital and flown to Ohio State University Hospital. Attempts to get the woman’s condition by the News from the hospital were unsuccessful as of press time.

The felonious assault charges are second-degree felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30 in municipal court.

McConville said the case continues to be under investigation and further charges are possible.