Photography

Weeds in brick streets targeted

7:41 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Weeds like this on Mulberry Street will be sprayed with a herbicide during the week of July 20-24. The City of Mount Vernon has hired a contractor to spray in areas where the weed growth is particularly aggressive and asks that people refrain from parking their vehicles on brick streets. The contractor will reapply the herbicide 14 days after the initial dose.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

