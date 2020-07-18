Tracey L. Kohler

DANVILLE — Tracey L. (Miller) Kohler, 50, a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and giving friend, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon.

Tracey was born in Elyria Oct. 14, 1969. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Linda (Selby) Miller and was married to Scott Kohler. She was a graduate of Danville High School and the Central Ohio Technical College with an associate’s degree in early education and worked as a paraprofessional and teachers aid on the SBH Unit and finished her working career in Danville. She gave her time weekly to do readings for children at the Danville and Loudonville public libraries. Tracey was a devoted Christian and attended the Community Wesleyan Church in Newark.

She is survived by her husband and their children, Cody Kohler of Nebraska and Crysta (Bradley) Asberry of Tennessee; her grandchildren, Kainen and Fisher; her parents, of Tennessee; her sister, Laura (Emmett) Sparks of Warsaw; her brother, Tony (Emilie) Miller of Mount Vernon, and their children, Bridgette, Wryn, and Mattie.

No services are being held locally. A family interment will took place in Tennessee.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. Condolences can be shared at fischerfuneralhome.com.