UTICA — Pastor Bruce E. Hissong, 88, of Utica passed away July 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Mansfield to the late George E. and Carol (Portz) Hissong.

Bruce was pastor at the Northside Church of Christ for 50 years. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Central Ohio Preachers Association and the Utica Sertoma.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy L. (Blake) Hissong; son, Gary Hissong; grandchildren, Robert (Kelley) Hissong and Kassidy (Brian Sexton) Athey; great-grandchildren, Logan and Levi Hissong, Hannah (Terrance) Findlayson, Tanatsa Gonde, Emma (Adam Newlun) Hissong and Devin Crouse; great-great-grandson Adam Newlun, Jr.; sister, Lanore Mick; many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-father, Gail Latham; brother, Jamie Latham; sisters, Lavaun Rice and Liska Latham; and daughter-in-law, Debra Hissong.

The family will receive friends Sunday, July 19, from 2-6 p.m. at the Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Road NE, Newark.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veteran’s Alliance.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Northside Church of Christ, 4427 Marion Road NE, Newark, OH 43055, or Kindred Hospice, 540 Officecenter Place, Suite 100, Gahanna, OH 43230.

