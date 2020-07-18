No traces of coronavirus found in city wastewater tests

MOUNT VERNON — COVID-19 testing in Mount Vernon wastewater may only be effective if a large number of residents have the virus.

City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik reported Friday that wastewater testing came back negative for “detectable traces” of COVID-19. The results were based on four weeks of testing.

Dzik said the reason that no traces turned up could be that the virus, if present, could have been “diluted by” the fact that Mount Vernon daily processes wastewater for 16,000 residents. For traces to show, Dzik said, it may take 100 to 200 infected individuals in the city.

Dzik recently recovered from COVID-19, and noted that the virus therefore would be in the wastewater, if only from his case.

Gambier is also testing wastewater and did find traces of the virus. However, their full-time population is only a few hundred residents, excluding Kenyon students, who have been out of school long before the testing began.

Dzik said testing will continue.

Mayor Matt Starr said the city is conducting the tests to give Knox Public Health numbers that may help prevent, or prepare for, an outbreak.

Dzik further reported that the Mount Vernon Middle School demolition paused for two weeks because the contractor was off for vacation. Demolition is expected to resume Monday. The contractor so far has recovered 200,000 bricks from the school, which will be shipped to a merchant specializing in reclaimed bricks. The city gave the property developer, Joel Mazza, an extension on his demolition permit to complete tearing the school down. The permit was granted for six months in December, with the option to continue it another six months if needed. Dzik said the permit requires demolition to start within the six months, then achieve “substantial completion” within a year of the date the permit was granted. By that interpretation of the permit language, Dzik said, Mazza is probably within the requirements of the permit, with or without the extension. Mazza intends to develop the property as apartments. Engineer The Parrott Street railroad intersection is expected to be closed July 23 as work raising the tracks to the level of the street begins in earnest. The railroad will be replacing 600 ties, not 60, as previously reported by the engineer’s office. A start date of July 27 was announced for the Eastmoor Drive water line project. Engineer Brian Ball reported that Eastmoor will have work on the entire length of the street, with work on Dogwood and Upland terraces to be concentrated around the ends of the streets. The project will connect the three dead-end pipes at Eastmoor, Dogwood and Upland, run them to the dead-end pipe serving County Court nursing home, then looping all lines to a main on Coshocton Avenue. Eastmoor residents will be getting new service lines and meters from the new water line to the meter. Ball said residents may want to use the time the project is being done to check the water line running from their homes to the meter, especially if their water lines are older, to see if their part of the service line needs work. Curb and gutter work has started on the Mulberry Street project, with the installation of the same on Belmont Avenue to start next week. Streets The streets department completed a storm sewer project at Ariel-Foundation Park, installing 180 feet of storm sewer line, two catch basins and an asphalt apron for erosion control. The asphalt apron took 14 tons of asphalt to complete. The city further used eight tons of asphalt this week patching potholes. The street department is also doing painting of crosswalk markings. Mayor Starr said he has been continuing conversations with Mount Vernon’s Black community regarding police reform. The goal is to come up with a plan “making sure we have every bit of confidence in our police department,” Starr said. “This is the thing I’m giving all my focus to right now,” Starr said. “There just seems to be a ‘we vs. they’ mentality right now. Until we get over that, we’re spinning our wheels.”

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews