MARENGO — Mickey R. Cline, age 67, of Marengo, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born March 10, 1953, in Yeager, WV, to the late Rodney “Earl” and Rosie M. (Grubb) Cline. Mickey was a graduate of South High School and later went on to obtain his associates degree in computer science from Columbus State.

On June 24, 1972, Mickey married the love of his life, Connie J. Heeter, whom he met in high school. Together they have shared 48 wonderful years of marriage.

For 30 years, Mickey devoted his working days to the State of Ohio as a printer. He worked in various departments such as ODNR and public safety. With a gift of creativity and photography Mickey had his own business called Clines Creative Photography. Later in life, Mickey would assume the role of jolly old Saint Nicholas as he was a real life living Santa during the Christmas season. For many years Mickey was an active member of Buckeye Santa.

Another large part of Mickey’s life was his devotion to his Masonic brethren. Mickey was raised in the Johnstown Lodge and was currently a member of the Mount Gilead Lodge #206 where he served as past Master. He was past Eminent Commander of the Mount Vernon Commandery #76; a member of the Ohio Priory 18, Knights of the York Cross of Honour; a 32 degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus; past monarch of Kanram Grotto; past Illustrious Master of Kinsman Council #76 and past High Priest of Clinton Chapter #26.

Mickey was true to himself and those he loved. His laugh was contagious and he will surely be missed by many who were lucky enough to call him a friend.

Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Connie; daughter, Madison Cline; son, Allen Scott Cline; grandchildren: Chasity Parsons and Mathew Cline; sister, Saundra (Douglas) Kuhlen; and numerous nephews and nieces.

His family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. A Masonic service will be held Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of his life will be held there on Tuesday, July 21, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Okie Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Bloomfield Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Mickey’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.