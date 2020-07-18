Obituary

Mary Shannon Tracy Webber

FREDERICKTOWN — Mary Shannon Tracy Webber, 71, of Fredericktown, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Mary Shannon Tracy Webber.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 