Livestock are susceptible to heat

MOUNT VERNON — Livestock owners should be advised that the heat of the summer can harm the animals. Heat stress can cause them discomfort and death of livestock animals who are not properly cared for. In Ohio, the weather has geared towards the intensely hot with multiple days of 90 plus degree temperatures in a row. The heat influences livestock and animals in similar ways to how humans are negatively impacted by the heat. Some of the same symptoms are exhibited in humans and in animals during the intensely hot weather.

“Know the signs of heat stress in livestock,” said Sabrina K. Schirtzinger, an extension educator at The Ohio State University Extension Office in Knox County. “Elevated breathing rates, restlessness, drooling, increased time standing and open mouth are some main symptoms of heat stress in livestock. Animals may tend to group together, too.”

Heat can harm an animal’s body. There are a few important categories to note in regards to how the heat influences the body of a typical farm animal. The categories are a wide variety of issues that the animal body has with intense heat and the issues can be avoided with the proper care of the livestock. Death is the most extreme and final problem that livestock can face as a result of too much heat exposure.

“Heat stress can cause poor feed intake, reduced daily weight gain, fertility issues, and reproductive issues in livestock,” said Schirtzinger. “There is also the possibility of death when the livestock has extreme heat stress.”

There are common-sense ways that farmers and people who own livestock can take care of their animals and make sure that their exposure to the sun doesn’t lead to heat stress-related discomfort, negative impact on the body, and even death. It is ultimately up to the farmer or the person who owns the livestock to help the animals get the care and help that they need and implement preventative measures that can keep livestock from succumbing to heat stress. One simple way to help keep livestock from being impacted by heat stress is by providing additional water for the animals.

“Water should be clean and free of contaminants,” said Schirtzinger. “Defecation in small portable watering tanks will prevent some livestock from drinking it. Livestock prefer cool water (about 40-65 degrees). Water intake will decrease when the water temperature exceeds 80 degrees. During extremely hot days, it may be necessary to change the water several times.”

If a farmer or whoever owns the livestock has to use a hose to get water to their livestock, the farmer or owner should be aware to keep the hose in the shade to make sure that the water temperature stays as low as it can be.

Another simple way to prevent heat stress in livestock is to provide shade for the livestock and adequate ventilation to wherever the livestock is being housed. It’s also important to keep in mind the kind of livestock you are caring for when implementing heat stress preventative measures.

“If your livestock are housed in an enclosed barn or building, use fans to move air out or through the building,” said Schirtzinger. “One can also open the sides of the barn to provide access to an outside pen or pasture with shade. Some livestock tolerate heat better than others. Sheep and goats handle the heat better than swine, cattle, llamas and alpacas.”

