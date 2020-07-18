If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, do you think the state will shut things down again?

“I think so, yeah. I really do believe it’s going to shut down again. If it does it does, people aren’t following what DeWine says. Just listen.” — Kaitlyn Wolfgang, Butler

“Do I think they will shut things down again? No, I think it’ll all be done in November. It will all be over after the election. I believe it’s all political and I’m just not going to fall into it. I lived through several others: Polio, measles, mumps and all that stuff. Nothing like this has ever happened.” — Tamara Oaks, Mount Vernon

“Yes. There’s too many cases, too many deaths.” Martha McFadden, Mount Vernon

“I don’t know. I hope people will cooperate and wear masks so we can avoid that.” — Melanie Bolender, Mount Vernon

“It’s going to be my guess that they’re going to try. And hopefully people are smart enough to stand up to them.” — Carolyn Ingrim, Fredericktown