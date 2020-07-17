Photography

The melodic sound of bagpipes

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Piper Mark Hedge performs near the Mavis Island bridge at Ariel-Foundation Park Sunday. There are two more Summer Sunset Bagpipe Concerts left, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Sundays. Those wanting to attend are asked to bring their own blanket or chair.

 

