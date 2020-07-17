Singin’ the tunes

View this post on Instagram

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, a second youth showcase was held at @arielfoundationpark in #mountvernonohio. The Bell Sisters performed six songs, guitarist and singer Megan Campbell performed three as well as Rachel Rinehart belted out three songs. On Friday, Chestnut Ridge will perform at 7 p.m. The concerts are part of the #MountVernonOhio #SummerInTheCity series of events. 📸: @mv_photog