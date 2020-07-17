Photography

Singin’ the tunes

11:24 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Musician Megan Campbell performs one of three songs during the Youth Showcase at the Park National Pavilion at Ariel-Foundation Park on Thursday. Campbell performed “Stay Beautiful,” “Ours” and “Pure and Simple.” Tonight, Chestnut Ridge will perform at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

