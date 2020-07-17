LOUDONVILLE — Robert E. Brennstuhl passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was 93.

He was born on Oct. 6, 1926, on the Ashland and Richland County line to parents George E. and Mary (Weaver) Brennstuhl. After he graduated from Loudonville High School with the class of 1944, he proudly served his country by joining the US Army during WWII.

After returning home from the war Robert married his high school sweetheart Betty Doup on Dec. 15, 1946. The pair were married for 52 years until Betty passed away in 1999.

Robert was the supervisor for the Loudonville-Perrysville bus garage for 29 years. He took great pride in bus and kid safety, and the L-P school system. Robert knew every detail of every bus route he put a driver on. He was also vital in the combining of the Loudonville and Perrysville school systems and the addition of fog lights on the buses. Robert retired in 1984.

In 1952 Robert and his family established Brennstuhl Dairy Farm on Ravin Road outside of Jelloway, which is now a 3rd generation farm in the Brennstuhl family. He also enjoyed traveling with Betty throughout the years and spending time with family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Robert L. Brennstuhl and Gary (Beverly) Brennstuhl; son-in-law, David Workman; grandchildren, Mike (Jennifer) Workman, Steve (Michelle) Workman, Beck (Cory) Westrik, Gary (Stacey) Brennstuhl, Jeff (Laura Craig) Brennstuhl, Todd (Vanessa) Brennstuhl and Laura (Jonathan McGee) Brennstuhl; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Brigattia Brennstuhl; brother-in-law, Ken Isley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Brennstuhl; his daughter, Shirley Workman; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Lynn Brennstuhl; a great-great-grandson, Parker Ray Shomate; siblings, Gaylord (Mable) Brennstuhl, Carl Brennstuhl and Georgia Isley.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m. in Loudonville Cemetery. Pastor Ruth Douglas and grandson Gary Brennstuhl Jr. will speak. A celebration of life will be held in Robert’s memory at a later date.

Contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the Jelloway United Methodist Church, 21248 Wooster Road, Danville, OH 43014.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Robert's family