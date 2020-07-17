MVPD investigating northside stabbing

MOUNT VERNON – On July 17, at approximately 2:17 a.m. Mount Vernon Police and Fire Department responded to Marion Street residence on a reported stabbing. When units arrived they located an elderly female victim that had multiple injuries from an assault that occurred at her Sandusky Street home. Officers went to the Sandusky Street address where they located a suspect, Miranda L. Woods, 29 and placed into custody. The victim was transported to the OSU Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Miranda Woods was charge with two counts of felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department.

