MVMS teacher charged with raping student

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon Middle School physical education teacher was arrested Wednesday night on criminal complaints filed in Mount Vernon Municipal Court, alleging that he had raped and engaged in sexual contact illegally with a then 15-year-old student in 2018.



Andrew Walsh

Andrew A. Walsh, 36, Mount Vernon, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Walsh’s student reported that Walsh had raped her in his office in September 2018, according to court records. The arrest warrant further documented that Walsh also engaged in sexual conduct with the student while she was babysitting at Walsh’s Morgan Township residence between September and October of 2018.

The rape charge relates to how the defendant compelled the victim to sex by force or threat of force in his office at the school, whereas the sexual battery charge stems from the fact that Walsh was a teacher in a position of authority over the victim when the sexual conduct occurred at his residence.

According to court records, Walsh had sent some text messages to the student apologizing “for his behavior and actions.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled in municipal court, in which a judge determines whether there is enough evidence to bring Walsh to trial, but the case will likely be taken to the grand jury for indictment, according to Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville.

The Knox County grand jury meets every other Monday, whereas a preliminary hearing shall typically occur within 10 days of a defendant’s arrest on a felony charge and 15 days when the defendant is not in custody.

Walsh is scheduled for a bond hearing in municipal court today.

The student reported the incidents leading to Walsh’s arrest earlier this week, according to McConville. An investigation led by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

Mount Vernon City Schools Superintendent Bill Seder said that the school district was made aware of the situation Wednesday after the girl’s parents brought it to school administrators’ attention.

Currently, Seder does not have further details related to the when and where of the reported incidents.

Typically, if the school is in session, the teacher will be removed while the school continues to learn more, according to Seder. Since the school is not in session right now, Seder said that the district is working closely with the family and legal counsel and letting law enforcement do their work.

“It’s something that’s very troubling. Our thoughts go out to all families involved,” Seder said, noting that the school district will work closely with those it needs to in order to “come to some conclusion.”

The News has made a public record request for Walsh’s personnel file.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @