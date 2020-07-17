Husted: No decision on fall sports yet

COLUMBUS — The Governor’s office has not decided on the fate of fall sports in high school, but hopes there will be a decision, “in the very near future,” said Lieutenant Governor John Husted.

“We understand the magnitude and consequences of either decision,” Husted said. “That’s why it’s taking time to work with all of those different groups to try get this right. It’s been complex, but when you’re listening to all of these voices, it takes time to pull it all together in a changing environment as it relates to coronavirus.”

The comments came during Thursday’s COVID-19 update by Governor Mike DeWine.

Husted said that they’re working with the OHSAA as well as professional teams, colleges, AAU, club sports and owners of athletic facilities to try to come to a decision.

“It reminds me of reopening schools,” Husted said. “It’s hard to come up with one set of plans that address the unique circumstances that everybody operates under. That’s the complexity of this. You want to try to treat people the same. You also understand that there are unique sets of circumstances and we’re doing this in an environment where we’ve had an increase in the number of cases, certainly in some parts of the state.”

Ohio released an update to the Public Health Advisory System map on Thursday. While Knox and neighboring Ashland counties remain Level 1, or yellow; Licking and Delaware counties have moved up to Level 3, red.

Centerburg Local Schools announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning in its plan to reopen that its athletic programs will not play teams from red counties. Franklin, Pickaway and Fairfield were red counties at the time of the announcement.

Neighboring counties Coshocton, Holmes and Morrow remain at level orange.

“This ballgame is constantly changing,” DeWine said. “We’re taking all the information in, but we don’t have a crystal ball as far as exactly what this virus is going to do. What you’re starting to see in college athletics, you’re starting to see teams that are being tested and then you’re starting to see what the results are. You’re seeing that in the pros as well. So, all of that information is coming in. So, a lot of this is that we’re pulling in from a lot of different sources and it’s constantly changing and it’s a moving target.”

Are athletic trainers being included in the decision-making process?

“We consult with the schools,” Husted said. “Athletic trainers are included in that. I don’t know if we’ve talked specifically to an association of athletic trainers. I know we’ve talked to individual athletic trainers. Their voices matter in this as well.”

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy