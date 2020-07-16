Pork council cancels porkette sales at fair due to COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Pork Council has announced it will not be selling porkettes at this year’s Knox County Fair.

Rose Hurlow, with the pork council, said the decision was made due to exposure risks to COVID-19 for older volunteers at the porkettes food stand as well as “circumstances beyond our control.”

Hurlow said the pork council plans to come back at the 2021 fair, which will be their 45th-anniversary serving porkettes.

There will be a limited number of bags of porkettes for sale at Young’s Locker Services & Meat in Danville.

