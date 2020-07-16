Middle school teacher charged with raping student



Andrew Walsh

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon Middle School teacher was charged Thursday with having sex with a 14-year-old student two years ago.

Andrew A. Walsh, 36, is charged in Mount Vernon Municipal Court with rape and sexual battery. According to court records, Walsh had sex and sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl at his office in the school and at his Morgan Township residence between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2018.

The Mount Vernon Middle School website lists Walsh as a gym teacher.

