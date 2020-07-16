NEWARK — Jerry Lee Gutheil, 66, of Newark, finished his courageous battle with cancer on Sunday July 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jeanelle Gutheil; children, Jeremy, Daisy, Clair (Brad), Melissa, Jennifer (Zachary) and Rose; grandchildren, Bailey, Hailee and Aiden; father, Arthur Gutheil; siblings, Lynn Spearman and Larry Gutheil; as well as his cats and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Gutheil; and sister, Barbra Gutheil.

Jerry enjoyed spending his time hunting, gardening and being outdoors with his family. Jerry was employed with Velvet Ice Cream for seven years prior to his diagnosis. Prior to his time there he worked for 25-plus years with D&L Grain in Utica.

Jerry graciously donated his body to research into gall bladder and liver cancers through the James Cancer Hospital. Donations can be made in Jerry’s honor to the Urban & Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research by going to the James website.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Submitted by the family.