City opens two recycling drop off locations

10:13 am
Joshua Morrison/News The Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District and the City of Mount Vernon opened two new recycling drop off locations in the city Wednesday. The containers shown are in Memorial Park, near the tennis courts. Another location is Ohio 229 and Harcourt Road, near the Park And Ride. Only paper, flattened cardboard, plastic and glass bottles and jars, metal food/beverage cans and cartons can be accepted.

