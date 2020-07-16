DANVILLE — Betty F. Mullens, 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Betty was born in Mount Vernon on April 15, 1948.

She was the daughter of Claude and Lola M. (Compton) May, who preceded her in death along with her sisters, Helen Vertrees and Delphia Wilson, and her daughter, Susanne Mullens.

She was very proud of her nursing degree, and worked as an LPN at area nursing homes. She also enjoyed bowling and flower gardening, but her family, especially her grandkids, were the highlight of her life.

Her surviving family includes her four daughters, Jerenda (Gregory) Sleeper of Howard, Janet (Brian) Blubaugh of Danville, Sonja Moore (Rob Williams) of Walhonding and Penny Annett (Steve McGinty) of Bellville; her grandchildren, Johnathan, Bryant (Makayla), Jared (Lexi), Adam, Emily, Logan, Trenton and Gavin; her great-grandchildren, Elena, Brantley, Arya, Carson and Ellie; her sister, Jean Long of Newark; her brother, Ralph (Fay) May of Howard; and all of her nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the Fischer Funeral Home in Danville. Father Homer Blubaugh will be officiating. Burial will follow in Workman Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 Friday evening at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and concerns, capacity will be limited for both, and face masks are encouraged inside.

Memorial donations are suggested to the American Autism Association at autismspeaks.org. Condolences can be shared with the family at fischerfuneralhome.com.