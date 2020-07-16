2020 Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival canceled

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival Board of Directors announces the official cancellation of the 2020 festival, originally scheduled for Aug. 13-16.

The amended Responsible Restart Ohio order, updated June 24, extended the COVID-19 closure order for festivals. After consultation with Knox Public Health, discussions for a scaled-down event in August ended.

MVMAF continues to collaborate with the City of Mount Vernon for Summer in the City, providing a variety of artistic activities for residents to enjoy during this unprecedented time in our lives. The festival will support Main Street Mount Vernon’s plan for “Ohio’s Biggest Sidewalk Sale” on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This day will include music from Six Miles to Nellie on the balcony of the Mount Vernon Grand Hotel (time TBA).

“The board and I are excited to be able to provide an extended version of the festival this summer,” said Joseph Bell, festival director. “Our Summer in the City opportunities offer comfort music presented by our community members. Each occasion is a tremendous opportunity for safe, outdoor gatherings while enjoying high-quality music and activities. All events are governed by our local health department, ensuring prudent care and comfort for all who choose to attend.”

More details and information about these and other activities can be found at Summer in the City’s online home, http://mountvernonohio.org/. Updates are also online at http://mvmaf.org and https://www.arielfoundationpark.org/ or on Facebook at Summer in the City, Mount Vernon as well as the festival and Ariel Foundation Park’s Facebook pages.

All who attend are asked to abide by safety plans to ensure the well-being of everyone at the listed events. The Mount Vernon Music and Arts Festival board will move forward this fall with optimistic plans for a full four-day event in August 2021.

* * *

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews