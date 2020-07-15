Photography

Working on the railroad

Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Work on the raising of the railroad crossing commenced Tuesday as a crew from CR Construction, working for the Genesee & Wyoming Railroad, began installing 60 railroad ties between Spruce Street and Parrott Street. Next week, construction on the road crossing will begin. The collaborative project between the railroad, Ohio Rail Development Commission and the City of Mount Vernon is expected to last through the rest of the month.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

