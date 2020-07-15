Photography

Summer dance

Joshua Morrison/News Thirteen-year-old Catherine Fleckinstein dances to “Ashes” by Celine Dion at Riverside Park on Tuesday night as part of the Summer in the City youth showcase. Young artists, dancers and musicians participated in the event and another showcase will be Thursday at Ariel-Foundation Park.

