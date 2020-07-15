Summer dance

View this post on Instagram

On Tuesday night, youth musicians, dancers and artists performed at the #SummerInTheCity concert at Riverside Park in #mountvernonohio. Elizabeth Clarkson and Emma Buehrer performed “Wagon Wheel” and “Stubborn Love.” Lydia Luna performed “Light On” and “Tonpanga.” Catherine Fleckinstein danced to “Ashes.” Abriana Sagar shared her violin talents with “Millionaire’s Hoedown.” Patrick Frazer took on the role as artist Vincent VanGogh. Ella Ackert, Eleanor Wise and Cec Ganz sang an acapella version of “After the Gold Rush.” Clarrisa Sagar took to the violin and performed “The Theme from Schindler’s List.”