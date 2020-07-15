MOUNT VERNON — Ottis P. Davis, 83, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Whispering Hills Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 22, 1936, in Mount Vernon to the late Howard and Marcella (Alberts) Wolford. Ottis enjoyed Cardinals, roses and country music. But most of all, she loved the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Edgar (Joan) Davis and Kelly Davis; her daughters, Amber (Broderick) Ryan, Rose (Tony) Brewer, Michele (Melvin) King, Dee (Charles) White and Debbie Davis; 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and her brothers, George and John Wolford.

In addition to her parents, Ottis was preceded in death by her sons, Craig and Douglas Davis; her sisters, Millie Boyd and Rose Emmert; and her brothers, Paul, Joe, Art, Jim and Walter Wolford.

Friends may call Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, beginning at 11 a.m., in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

