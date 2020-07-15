Kenyon athletics cancels remainder of 2020

GAMBIER – Kenyon College has announced the cancellation of all intercollegiate athletic competition for the remainder of 2020, the school announced in a release.

Practices, workouts, team activities and meetings will be allowed for students who are on campus.

The NCAA issued a waiver last week for student-athletes competing in the 2020-21 school year. Athletes will not lose a year of eligibility if their team competes in less than 50 percent of the sport’s maximum dates of competition or contests.

“Please understand that athletics remains an important aspect of the Kenyon student experience,” Kenyon athletic director Jill McCarthy said in the statement. “For now, however, it will have a different look. The Department of Athletics, Fitness and Recreation is committed to making that experience look and feel as meaningful as possible. Your coaches and staff are here to support you, and will be focused on establishing an environment that allows for our teams to reconvene in creative and purposeful ways. They will use this time to learn and grow in ways that build our community in sport and beyond.

“At this time we do not yet know what lies ahead for our winter and spring sports seasons at Kenyon, and regret that there is continued uncertainty amidst rapidly changing circumstances. We do know that we will have better data and information in the fall, including our ability as a community to adhere to social distancing and other public health guidelines.”

The announcement was made by president Sean Decatur in his updated plans for the 2020-21 academic year, which will include a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

Kenyon, a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference, is the second league school to announce its athletic teams would not compete after Oberlin College, who announced last week that it would not compete in the fall season.

The NCAC announced on July 9 a conference-only schedule for the fall season. Most schools announced plans for the upcoming season in the release.

Denison, DePauw, Ohio Wesleyan, Wabash, Wittenburg and Wooster announced plans to play the fall season.

Allegheny and Hiram have not announced plans other than those provided in the NCAC release.

