MOUNT VERNON — Gregory A. Vickers Sr., 63, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz unit Hospice of Central Ohio in Newark. He was born March 31, 1957, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Earl and Emily (Cook) Vickers.

Greg was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School and went on to work for the city of Mount Vernon in the Street Maintenance Department for over 30 years. For the last 10 years he worked for Mount Vernon Overhead Door. He enjoyed NASCAR, Ohio State Football, and fishing with his good friend Ron, especially in Canada.

Greg is survived by his children, Gregory (Brandy) Vickers Jr., Staci (Chad) Meyers, and Rick Hankins; grandchildren, Sydney Vickers, Garrett and Emily Meyers, Elizabeth (Brandon) Seese, Billy and Adam Hankins; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Chris (Janie) Vickers; nephews, Jeff (Wendy) Vickers, Josh (Jen) Vickers; canine companion, Chloe and feline friends, Harley and Muffins.

Along with his parents, Greg is preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, H. Diane Vickers.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

