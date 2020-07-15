Goldring: Schools will decide on sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association won’t decide whether or not schools will have sports, executive director Bob Goldring said Tuesday in a media conference call. That decision will be left up to the individual school districts.

Goldring emphasized the OHSAA’s previous statement that it is proceeding as if practices for fall sports will begin on time on Aug. 1.

“We really feel it is the school’s decision as to whether they will have sports,” Goldring said. “We don’t think it’s the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s place to say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ to sports. Our main focus is on our tournaments and we control those. We really have to take direction from the governor’s office, his team and his medical staff.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and all of those associated with our programs.”

One area school, Centerburg, announced Tuesday that it will not compete against schools in red counties. Other determinations are sure to follow in the coming days and weeks.

Scenarios such as the regular season or postseason are shortened or fall sports moved to spring and vice versa have been discussed, but the OHSAA is not ready to decide.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re open to all suggestions and all possibilities,” Goldring said. “They’re all over the board with ideas. We’re having those internal discussions. Basically, we’re considering everything at this point.”

Goldring said that moving sports around is not a priority.

“That’s not to say that we would not consider that if other plans get derailed,” he said. “(If Governor Mike DeWine’s office mandates) delaying or allowing only contact sports or even postponing our fall sports, then I think we would look hard at other options.”

Cutting tournaments is a possibility if the attendance capacity is limited is a possibility, Goldring said. The OHSAA could have to cut down tournaments to avoid running at a deficit.

“The revenue part of things is very much on my radar,” Goldring said. “We don’t rely on any kind of fees from our schools. We’re not a government entity. Probably 80 percent or more of our revenue is generated through ticket sales.”

A scenario that cancels fall sports might do irrevocable damage to the OHSAA financially.

“If we absolutely did not or have limited fall sports, then some decisions would have to be made,” Goldring said. “If they are derailed, we would have to think at some point they would come back.”

The OHSAA board of directors is meeting on Thursday to discuss such scenarios.

“There could be some hard and difficult decisions regarding how we move forward,” Goldring said. “Some of that unquestionably could be about our staff. Some of that could be about the sports that we offer. If we’re shut down for a while, could we come back and realistically run the same sports that we always have. I don’t want to alarm people about that. But, similarly to our options right now, all options have to be on the table.”

