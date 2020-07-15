MOUNT VERNON — Gary L. Commins, 73, of Mount Vernon passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Knox Community Hospital.

He was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Oswego, NY, to the late Edward and Corinne (Lybarger) Commins. Gary was a graduate of Tri State College where he earned a bachelor’s degree. He was employed for many years at Johns Manville in Houston, Texas. Gary was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Amvets Post #95, and Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555. He was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force from 1971-73.

He is survived by his loving companion, Cynthia Rummel; his sister, Marcia Kelly; his niece, Jolynn (Luke) Zawilski; and his two great-nieces, Ashlynn and Emma Zawilski.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, July 18, from 2-4 p.m. at the Colonial City Moose Lodge, 417 W. High St., Mount Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Knox County Joint Veteran’s Council.

