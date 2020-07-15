Obituary

David S. Moore

MOUNT VERNON — David S. Moore, 77, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 18, from 1-4 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Friends are encouraged to wear orange and black.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 