Centerburg athletics to avoid ‘red’ counties

CENTERBURG — Centerburg athletics will not play teams from “red” counties in the 2020-21 school year, the Centerburg Local Schools announced at Monday’s board meeting. “Red” counties are those in Level 3 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, and include high exposure and spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“There will be no field trips, assemblies, pep rallies, or other gatherings that put a large number of students together outside a classroom setting until further notice,” a plan released on the district’s Facebook page said. “Athletic or curricular activities will not travel to, nor accept visiting students from any county that has been deemed to be in ‘Red’ status by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The Board will review the status at each board meeting for further considerations.”

The plan added that special attention will be paid to counties surrounding Knox and conditions may change at any time. The district will coordinate with the Knox County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health.

“I understand why the school board voted that way and I fully support their decision,” Centerburg athletic director Rich Porter said. “We don’t want to jeopardize any of our kids, coaches, or any of the community members that would travel.”

Franklin, Fairfield and Pickaway counties are currently red; and Morrow, Delaware, Licking, Coshocton, Holmes and Richland counties are orange (Level 2). Knox and neighboring Ashland County are yellow (Level 1). The map was last updated on July 9.

The Trojans offer fall sports, including cross country, football, golf and volleyball.

The cross country team is scheduled to travel to New Albany, Hilliard Davidson (girls only), Whetstone, Dublin Jerome and Pickerington North — all located in Franklin County — according to the athletic department’s Arbiter page.

Football is scheduled to travel to Columbus Academy for a scrimmage and Grandview Heights in the second week of the regular season (Sept. 4).

Golf has no scheduled visits to red counties, but will play several opponents from red counties in tournaments throughout the season.

Volleyball hosts Whetstone and travels to Columbus Academy. The Trojans also travel to Pickerington North for the Wayne Roller Invitational.

“I know that we have a handful of events across all sports that are being played in current red counties of Franklin and Fairfield,” Porter said.

The OHSAA is planning on moving forward with fall sports as scheduled on Aug. 1, though the Big 10 and Pac-12 have announced a conference-only schedule in Division I college football.

The NCAC has announced a conference-only schedule across all sports. Kenyon and Oberlin have elected not to compete at all. Kenyon will sit out the rest of 2020 and Oberlin has canceled fall sports.

“Hope for the best and prepare for the worst, I guess,” Porter said. “I have not contacted any ADs yet regarding the decision last night. I’m waiting and seeing because things could change tomorrow.”

The board also approved the hiring of Alec Szanati for boys wrestling and Kathy Compton and Jennifer Purdy for girls golf.

Szanati takes over the wrestling program from Brian Wetzel, who coached the Trojans for five seasons. Szanati was previously an assistant varsity and head middle school coach at Buckeye Valley, a position he had held since 2013.

Purdy joins Compton as co-coaches of the girls’ golf team. Purdy is a first-time head coach, who has been with the bowling team for the past three seasons.

Compton previously held the position solo for the last three seasons and will enter her seventh with the program overall. Compton decided to split the role so that she could watch her son Reed play this season. Reed Compton is a junior on the boys’ golf team.