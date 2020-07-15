MOUNT VERNON — Barbara Ann Heckler Perkins, 93, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday morning July 14, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Mount Vernon to the late H G Heckler and Ellen (Mill) Heckler.

Barbara was a 1944 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and a 1948 graduate of Penn State University earning a degree in Medical Technology. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring grandmother. Relishing time with family, crocheting, solving puzzles, reading mysteries and having a good laugh with friends were some of her joys in life. Barbara treasured the relationships she and Sidney created with their dear friends during the many years of supper club. She was passionate about the idea of community and graciously gave her time supporting a wide range of organizations. She was focused on fostering and maintaining childhood friendships and keeping her high school classmates connected by always organizing a reunion every five years for over 60 years. She was a member of Gay Street United Methodist Church, Past Matron Knox Chapter #236 O.E.S., Past Mother Advisor Knox Assembly #125 Order of Rainbow Girls, Charter Member and Past President of Mother’s Forum of C.C.L., Honorary Retired Member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Charter Member of Gamma Chapter of Kappa Phi Sorority, Board of Trustees of Knox Community Hospital 1983-85, Board of Trustees of Pediatric Development Center in Mansfield, OH 1972-81, Old Homestead Club and Secretary of Heckler Drug Incorporated.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Lynn), Susan (Roger) and Patricia (Christopher); her grandchildren, Jennifer (John), David (Kelly) and Andrew (Melissa); seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Sidney, and a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Perkins.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a celebration of Life Service scheduled for a later date. A private burial will be held at Mound View Cemetery. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Barbara Ann Heckler Perkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gay Street United Methodist Church, 18 N. Gay St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050; or Knox County Historical Society, 875 Harcourt Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050; or MTVarts, 812 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

