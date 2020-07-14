Patricia Fennessy

MOUNT VERNON — On Saturday, July 11, 2020, Patricia (Patty) Fennessy (Blankenship) passed away peacefully at the age of 82 in Mount Vernon.

Pat was born Feb. 7, 1938 to Audrey Adkins and Don ‘Oakey’ Blankenship in Urbana, Ohio. After graduating from Urbana High School, she attended Ohio State University. In 1960, she married Thomas J. Fennessy, a journalist for the Columbus Dispatch. Together they raised a daughter, Siobhan and a son, James. Patricia was proceeded in death by her husband, Thomas Fennessy. In addition to her children, she is survived by her son-in-law Ted Rice, and grandchildren Nora Beth and Thomas, sister Gloria-Jean, and cousins Sandy, Lenny and Susie and their families.

Pat was a life-long learner, with a passion for reading, movies, plants and animals. She was a loving and compassionate person who will always be in the hearts of those who knew her.

A small family service will be held on July 23 at St. Bernard’s cemetery in Springfield, Ohio.

See www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.