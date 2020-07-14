National Guard to help with drive-thru testing in Howard

MOUNT VERNON – Knox Public Health, the Community Health Center and the Ohio National Guard are joining forces to offer a drive-thru opportunity next week to test for COVID-19. The drive-thru clinic will take place at East Knox school campus on Monday, July 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. The school is located on U.S. 36 East, in Howard.

Testing at the drive-thru is free. There are no out-of-pocket costs, however attendees should bring their insurance card and a photo ID. Insurance information will be collected to help cover lab processing costs. If someone does not have insurance, there is still no cost to the participant.

The testing will be by nasal swab and will detect the presence of COVID-19. It is not antibody testing.

Attendees do not have to have an appointment to participate in the drive-thru. Paperwork will be completed on-site. The testing is available to anyone with or without symptoms, age 18 yrs. and older and regardless of where they live or work.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews