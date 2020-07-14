More residents ask for police reforms

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council on Monday received more community pressure to adopt ordinances aimed at police reform.

A city resident and a Gambier resident who decided not to purchase a home in the city pressed for the reforms. And a woman who grew up in Mount Vernon but has moved away from said she does not feel she could safely walk the streets of her hometown.

Andrea White and Gambier resident Michele Mood asked the city to adopt ordinances for a use of force policy, an anti-harassment policy forbidding police from stopping persons based solely on race or gender, a clause stating duty to intervene by officers when they see other officers practicing misconduct and an ordinance allowing victims to sue the police for violation of the three previously stated ordinances.

Mood, who has two autistic sons, said she does not feel police would know how to respond to her children. She said the lack of the four ordinances were the deal-breaker when looking at purchasing a home in Mount Vernon.

White, who has a biracial child, said she was pulled over after an MVPD officer noticed her then 8-year-old daughter in the car. The officer was very unprofessional and reduced her daughter to tears during the stop, scarring the girl emotionally, White said.

The policies mentioned by White and Mood were brought up at the last council meeting by resident Christina Hambleton.

Desiree Scott, the California resident who grew up in Mount Vernon, said she feels she would be discriminated against because of the color of her skin if she were to come back to her hometown. She said she feels safe talking about it to the council because she lives “3,000 miles away.”

Resident Sue Kinton spoke at the council meeting and said she feels the local law enforcement system “is working” and doesn’t want to see officers “stripped of their authority” or their funding taken away.

Other residents joined the Zoom meeting to talk after the citizen’s comment period and were not permitted to speak.

The idea of police reform was touched upon by Councilmember Tanner Salyers, who said the city should form a task force to look into the issue. The task force idea was previously suggested by Councilmember Julia Warga.

Mayor Matt Starr said he is seeking guidance through meetings with Black city residents and other minorities. Any policy, he said, should be adopted by departments city-wide.

“(The city should) improve all departments,” Starr said. “I have a problem asking police to do something without everyone else having to do it.”

MVPD Chief Robert Morgan said his department does have policies in place covering the issues brought up at the meeting.

In other business, Morgan explained a change in the impound ordinances that would allow tow companies to take abandoned or junk vehicles. Currently, the city pays towing companies to take abandoned and junk cars to the impound lot, where most are eventually sold for scrap. However, due to administrative costs and the falling prices for scrap metals, the city has been doing this at a loss, Morgan said.

Under the amended ordinances, the towing companies would try to follow-up with owners and dispose of the vehicles.

Morgan said the impound lot would still be used by the city for DUIs and other criminal cases, as well as vehicles, are taken in as evidence.

The amendments were given second reading by council Monday.

Council approved a resolution giving the city the green light to proceed on the restoration of the Kokosing riverbank near Phillips Drive. The bank is eroded and is threatening to undermine the roadway, as well as destroy wildlife habitat.

The bank will be stabilized with stone, soil and vegetation. The project is expected to cost about $200,000, Engineer Brian Ball said, with about half of the cost covered by a grant.

Council approved a resolution declaring Mount Vernon as a Bee City USA. The resolution pledges that the city will pursue policies protecting pollinators, including bees, finding alternatives to insecticides and encouraging pollinator habitat. City residents will not be required to follow the pollinator-friendly practices, but the city may give guidance to those who seek it, Salyers said.

Council further approved the appointment of Streets Superintendent Tom Hinkle to the position of interim parks, public buildings and lands superintendent. Council approved a stipend of $7,228 for the position, which, in addition to Hinkle’s street superintendent salary, brings his annual pay up to $70,000, City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said.

Hinkle will continue his duties as head of the street department.

The interim position comes with the retirement of Dave Carpenter, parks and buildings and grounds superintendent. The city is looking at a reorganization that will combine streets and parks into a single public works department.

To assist with some of the duties, a part-time clerk will be promoted to full-time.

A project to run a sewer line under Curtis Run to a McKinley Street home with a failing septic system was also approved by the council. The line will run 138 feet of sewer pipe beneath Curtis Run, sheathed inside a larger pipe. Ball said other McKinley Street residents will not be required to tap in or pay an availability charge.