Phillip Rovnak

MOUNT VERNON — Phillip T. Rovnak, 63, of Mount Vernon passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, at Centerburg Pointe. He was born July 24, 1956, in Warner Robins, GA, to the late Michael and Fay (Richey) Rovnak.

Phillip spent almost 40 years in the flooring business. He enjoyed coin collecting, going to the casinos, partying and classical cars, especially Mustangs. Phillip will be remembered for always speaking his mind.

Phillip is survived by his sons, Phillip M. Rovnak, Garrett Rovnak and Gage Rovnak; sisters, Pamela Gallant and Paula Rovnak; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Mound View Cemetery.

