Joshua Morrison/News Jon Noel paddles hard against the wind on Saturday morning at Ariel-Foundation Park during the Paddle for Heroes 5K and Adventure Race. Noel finished second behind Steve Fleming. Kevin Henthorn finished third. In the 5k Race, Adam Porter finished first followed by Tom McCauley and Lyle Guthridge.

Jon Noel paddles hard against the wind on Saturday morning at Ariel-Foundation Park during the Paddle for Heroes 5K and Adventure Race. Noel finished second behind Steve Fleming. Kevin Henthorn finished third. In the 5k Race, Adam Porter finished first followed by Tom McCauley and Lyle Guthridge.

 

 

