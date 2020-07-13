MOUNT VERNON — George W. Bumpus, 89, of Mount Vernon passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. He was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Mount Vernon to the late George H. and Juanita R. (Weider) Bumpus.

George honorably served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He retired from First Federal Bank where he was the bank president for many years. He was a member of the Mount Zion Lodge #9 F. & A.M. and the Fraternal Order of the Elks #140.

George is survived by his daughters, Vicki (Steve) Balazs of Mount Vernon and Tamara (James) Zehentbauer of Coronado, CA; grandchildren, Aubrey (Michael) Matkovick, Brooke (Jared) Dunham, Kendra (Alex) Wilson, Kelsey Zehentbauer and Joseph Zehentbauer; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jaelyn, Julia and Blain; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Julia J. (Mossholder) Bumpus in 2005; a sister, Marjorie Householder; and brothers, Dwight and Charles Bumpus.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon. A private graveside service will be held in Mound View Cemetery with military honors provided by the Knox County Veterans Council.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, the Jasmine Neighborhood, Moreland-Hughes and the entire staff of the Ohio Eastern Star Home for the wonderful and loving care they provided to George.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Ohio Eastern Star Home or Kindred Hospice.

