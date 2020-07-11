With Hiawatha Water Park closed, have you made other plans to stay cool from the heat?

“Actually we were in the water troughs yesterday while we were cleaning the water troughs for the horses and got held up by washing our cars and doing what we needed to, but also playing in that for the heat of the day.” Lauren McKenzie, Mount Vernon

“A lot of shade. A lot of shade. Maybe go up to Mohican… get in the river.” Larry Jones, Mount Vernon

“Well, I got a campsite on my farm. The kids and everybody else can play in the stream and stay in the shade and everything. So we’re in pretty good shape.” Larry Hall, Mount Vernon

“We visited our friends at a campground a few weeks ago. I swam in a couple of pools there. And Sockman Lake at Fredericktown is open occasionally… We took a vacation before everything went crazy so we were able to do that. But other than that, just the local lake and campgrounds.” Jessica Pew, Fredericktown

“Stay in air conditioning.” Jerry Lamb, Mount Vernon

“Try to stay inside. That’s about it.” Sharon Lamb, Mount Vernon

* * *

